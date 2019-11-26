|
Saxton
SAXTON - James R. Saxton, Jr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11AM at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2935 St. Augustine Road. Mr. Saxton's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, November 29, from 5-8PM at the Southside Chapel of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 4105 St. Augustine Road.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019