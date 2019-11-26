Home

POWERED BY

Services
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
4105 St. Augustine Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 551-9030
Resources
More Obituaries for James Saxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Saxton

Add a Memory
James Saxton Obituary
Saxton
SAXTON - James R. Saxton, Jr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11AM at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2935 St. Augustine Road. Mr. Saxton's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, November 29, from 5-8PM at the Southside Chapel of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 4105 St. Augustine Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -