James Smith

SMITH
James L. Smith a resident of Orange Park, Florida passed away on October 23, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11AM at The Potter's House International Ministries, 5119 Normandy Blvd. Mr. Smith's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. There will be no public viewing at the service on Saturday.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com