James Stanley Randall, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, went to be with the Lord on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born March 12, 1947, in Dumfries, VA to the late Sherwood and Fannie (Sullivan) Randall James joined the Navy at 18 years old where he served as a First Class Supply on the U.S.S. Yorktown. He retired from the Navy in 2007. He was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL where he worked as a Financial Planner with New York Life. He retired to Daytona Beach Shores in 2014.
He is survived by his wife Susan Randall, his daughters: Michelle Thornton, Kimberley Randall, Courtney Randall, Elizabeth Graham, his son: James Stanley Randall II, and 15 grandchildren.
A Military Service will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
