Stubbs
A chapel service for James Stubbs will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8 pm, and Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
A chapel service for James Stubbs will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8 pm, and Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.