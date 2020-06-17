James Stubbs
Stubbs
A chapel service for James Stubbs will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8 pm, and Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery.
Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
JUN
20
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
James Graham Mortuary
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
James Graham Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
