Teague
James Michael "Mike" Teague, 64, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the United Hospital Center.
He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on November 22, 1954, a son of the late Larry and Dorothy Sorrels Teague.
Mike leaves behind his wife Toni Hudkins Teague, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.
Also surviving are his two sons, James "Mikie" Teague Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, Dallas Donald Teague and wife Christy of Stonewood, WV; step-son Corey Loftin and wife Amber of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren; Dylan, Mallory, Brynlee, Aleena "Alee", Connor and Vayda; two sisters; Terry Calvert and husband Rick of Jacksonville, FL, Sherry Segars and husband Keith of Jacksonville, FL; sister-in-law Tia Teague of Jacksonville, FL; brother-in-law Charlie Lyons of Jacksonville, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Mike was preceded in death by his brother Donnie Teague and sister Debbie Lyons.
Mr. Teague was a retired Master Plumber, and at one time, a professional water skier. He will be remembered as a simple man who was a great husband, father and papa who loved to laugh and joke around.
Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Thursday, August 22, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, August 23, at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Phil Heater presiding. Per his request cremation services will follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019