James Edward Toti passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, following a long illness. Mr. Toti was born on April 16, 1958, in San Diego, California and was a graduate of Orange Park High. He is survived by his sister, Joanna C. Brown; predeceased sister, Charlotte S. Hoover; nephews, Andree C. Hoover (Phillip J. McLaurin), Byron G. Brown (Nicole E. Brown) and Carl Brown (Heather Brown); and great-nieces, Carly and Ava. James was with the City of Jacksonville for 17 years and was committed to doing community service and spent decades working with the Special Olympics.
Memorial details TBA in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019