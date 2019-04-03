Resources More Obituaries for James Thompson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James W. "Jimmy" Thompson Jr.

James W. "Jimmy" Thompson Jr., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Jimmy was the only child of Willard and Ernie Thompson. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1960. He spent 8 years in the Army and Air National Guard. He then joined the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and retired after 25 years of service as a Detective. He was a member of Sovereign Grace Family Church (formerly, Forest Christian Church), the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Association of Retired Cops. He played baseball in high school and, was an avid Gator Baseball fan as well as a member of the Gator Dugout Club.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Alice, son, Jimmy Thompson III; step-son, John Hayes (Janel); grandchildren, Katelyn, Elizabeth, Caroline, and John Hayes Jr., cousins, Jacki and Lester Odom, Jacksonville, FL, Dwight and Lillie Morrow, Jacksonville, FL, Marjorie Conner, Ft. Myers, FL, Era Mae Strickland, Brunswick, GA, Bernice Stroud, Sneedville, TN, plus many dear friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday evening, April 5th, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy will be held at 11:30 AM, on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Sovereign Grace Family Church, 13773 N. Main Street, Jacksonville. 32218.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions, "In Memory of Jimmy Thomp son" to Sovereign Grace Family Church, P.O. Box 380089, Jacksonville, FL. 32205.

