James Wilcox
WILCOX
James N. Wilcox passed away on September 5, 2020. He was the Lead Pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, where he served 17 years. Survivors include wife, Jeanette Wilcox (6 kids) James R. Wilcox (Cicely), Jennell Wilcox, Juana Wilcox Grier (Vincent), Jeremiah Wilcox (Christina), Joshua Wilcox, Joseph Wilcox (Rachel), sister, Louisa Wilcox, 15 grandchildren, 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitations are Thursday, Sept. 10th Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2 County Rd 100A, Starke, FL 32091 5-7 pm, Friday, Sept. 11th at James Graham Mortuary, 3631 Moncrief Rd. 32209 5-8 pm.
Funeral Services held at 11 am at Greater Zion Grove Baptist Church, 6317 118th St. Jacksonville, FL 32244. The cortege will assemble at the residence at 10 am. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangement by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
