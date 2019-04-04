LENHART

James (Jim) Wilson Lenhart, Jr, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, Florida following a brief illness.

Born and raised in Charleroi, PA, Jim graduated from The University of Pittsburgh where he played quarterback for his beloved Pitt Panthers. After graduation, he served as a Captain in the United States Army. Following his service in the Army, Jim started his 25-year career with General Foods, retiring after 25 years. Upon leaving General Foods, Jim continued his career as a food broker until his retirement in 2000. In retirement, Jim found a passion for volunteerism working tirelessly for several organizations including the Children's Miracle Network, the St. Matthew's Food Pantry, and The Players Championship. Most recently, Jim volunteered at the TPC Sawgrass serving as a Co-captain of the Storytellers and organizing charity golf tournaments.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Sotta); his sons, Brian and Brett (Shelly); his brother John (Neva), his grandchildren Brittany, Hannah, Lindsey, Jacob and 2 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church, Jacksonville, FL. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 pm at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Those wishing may make memorial donations in his name to the Children's Miracle Network or to PGA Tour Charities in care of the Storytellers.

