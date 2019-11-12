|
Myers
James Woodrow "Jim" Myers, 66, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born in Winston Salem, N.C. but lived most of his life in Jacksonville.
Jim was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He worked passionately in the moving industry for over 46 years. Most recently serving as the dedicated Vice President/General Manager at Hilldrup Moving and Storage in Charlotte, N.C. He was an avid NASCAR, college and NFL football fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Evelyn Myers, and his in-laws Walter and Jackie McLanahan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Brenda McLanahan Myers and family; daughter Lauren Myers Keith (Ryan), son James Walter "J.W." Myers (Beth) and two granddaughters Mary McLanahan Myers and Ella Rae Keith. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. His family was truly his life's greatest joy and blessing.
A visitation with the family will be from 6-8 P.M. on Friday at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South Jacksonville, FL 32216. A memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home with Father Michael J. Larkin as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charleston Southern University football program in memory of Jim Myers and sent to CSU, 9200 University Blvd. Charleston, S.C. 29406.
Condolences and remembrances may be shared at hewellfuneralhomes.com
