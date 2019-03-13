Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
James Wright
WRIGHT
A Homegoing Celebration for Mr. James Wright, Jr., 71, will be held 11:00AM, THURSDAY, March 14, 2019 at Hope Chapel Ministries, Dr. Jeanette C. Holmes Vann, Pastor, officiating. Mr. Wright passed away on March 9, 2019. Viewing at the ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, TODAY, March 13, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM and Thursday at the church from 9AM until the hour of service.
Private Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble Thursday at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Drive.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019
