JAMES "JIM" ROBERT WYNN, 81, entered into his Heavenly home on October 24, 2019. His Christian faith gave him hope, strength, and complete peace during his 2-1/2 year cancer battle & he was an inspiration to all. Jim hoped his part in a Clinical Study at Tampa Moffitt Cancer Center helped in learning more about this monster disease.
He was born in Portsmouth, VA to Ike & Nell Wynn on Valentine's Day 1938. At age 3, he lost his father and then his mother at age 14. He grew up in Jacksonville & is a 1956 Andrew Jackson graduate.
He was a proud Army veteran. After active duty he was in the 317th MP Battalion Reserves. After discharge, he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank while attending JU.
In 1967, he joined the U.S. Treasury Dept, Savings Bond Division, where he served in many capacities, rising in rank to National Director of Sales in Washington, D.C. After 32 years with the Treasury, he moved back to Jacksonville upon retirement.
He is survived by Jeannie, his devoted wife of 51 years; daughter, Jan "Cupcake" & son-in-law, Tim Kemper; son, Chris Wynn; his 3 perfect angels, Maggie Wynn & Lillie & Luke Kemper; sister, Gloria Currie; & his and Jeannie's special friend, Lady Willi. He was a proud and loving Graddy to his 3 angels. He will be deeply missed by his family and his large circle of friends.
The family gives heartfelt thanks for all of the love & support we have been blessed with from everyone, including the wonderful staff at Community Hospice.
Jim's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Southpoint Baptist Church, 3335 Tiger Hole Rd, Dr. Terry Collins & Dr. Terry Gore officiating. Following the service will be a reception in the Fellowship Hall where we can all gather and meet, greet, and eat & share memories of our beloved Jimmy.
Interment of his ashes will be at a later date at Chapel Hills Cremation Gardens.
The family gratefully requests no flowers, please. Instead, donations in Jim's memory may be made to The Mission Fund of Southpoint Baptist Church or to Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jax 32257. Please Sign the guestbook at www.Hardage-GiddensChapelHills.com HARDAGE-GIDDENS, CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 850 St Johns Bluff Road North is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019