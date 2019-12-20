|
Jane Harrington Branham, 78, of Jacksonville, FL passed away December 18, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church 3383 University Blvd. N. with interment at a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery. Please visit corey-kerlin.com for full obituary.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019