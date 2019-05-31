Resources More Obituaries for Jan Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jan Jones

J Malcom Jones, 90, of Jacksonville, FL, died on May 27, 2019. He was born August 13, 1928 in Jacksonville, FL.

Mac spent his youth with his family in Atlantic Beach Florida, graduating from Fletcher High School in 1945. He received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Florida in 1949, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Mac was the vice-president and secretary-treasurer of his father's paper business, Graham-Jones Paper Company, until the company was acquired by Mead Paper Corporation. He served as president of the Southern Trade Association, was a past president of the Y.M.C.A., Trustee of the Southside United Methodist Church, a past member of the Meninak Club and an active member of the San Jose Country Club.

Mac had a lifetime love of the Atlantic Beach community. As a teenager he was a beach life guard. In 1972 he purchased a post Hurricane Doro beachfront home and spent many 'fun' hours renovating, repairing, painting, hammering and other endless 'saltlife' projects. Spending summers with his family, relatives and friend's barbequing, playing card games and being on the beach and in the surf was his real joy.

On January 4, 1952, Mac married Mary Virginia Skinner. He is survived by his wife and three children, J Malcolm Jones, Jr. (Leslie), Edward Skinner Jones, both of Jacksonville and Virginia Jones Charest (Wayde) of Tampa; Five grandchildren: J Malcolm Jones, III, Whitney Dallas Jones Kampfe, Emily Law Jones, Ryan Jones Charest and Connor Patrick Charest; and Seven great grandchildren: Mac Jones, IV, West Jones, Park Jones, Isabelle Kampfe, Walker Kampfe, Jeremiah Kampfe and Eleanor Kampfe. He was predeceased by his parents Jane Nicholas and Ed Jones and his sister Jane Avonne Jones Rehberg and survived by his nephews John, Herbert and Stephen Rehberg.

The Family would like to thank Mac's caretakers: Brooks Williams, Margie Davis and Greg Thompson for all their kindness and support.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday June 4th, 2019 at 11am at Southside United Methodist Church,

3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

