Jane Anne Hudgens, 72, passed away at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Pearl C. and John E. Borum. She lived her life with a fierce dedication to family, friends, work and her Christian faith. Ask her family to describe her, and we will use words like kind, patient, loving, courageous, passionate and teaches-by-example. Grandchildren will giggle, smile and think about their latest adventure with "Granny"-that secret she never told, the event where she gave a standing ovation and clapped the loudest or that roadside chat she was known to give while driving. Ask a friend, and they will say life-long, loyal, funny and dedicated. Colleagues immediately respond with words like highest standards, intelligent, determined, supportive and emotionally tough. Fellow Christians describe her as a faithful servant, generous and gracious. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for 46 years.

Anne started her career in healthcare as a registered nurse, graduating from JU in 1966. Her early work included progressive roles in management, including the head nurse in ICU at St. Luke's Hospital. A curious lifelong learner, she returned to obtain her BSN from the University of North Florida as well as graduate work at the University of Phoenix. During her 48 years at the Mayo Clinic, she touched thousands of lives from patients to fellow medical professionals, last serving as Director of Clinical Education.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Charles; her children, John W. Hudgens (Lori) and Christine A. Lamoreux (Dan); brothers, John P. Borum and James R. Borum (Quinn). Her indomitable spirit lives on in her grandchildren, Caitlyn, Lindsey, Evan, Abbey and Wesley; step-grandchildren, Michelle, Christina and Ethan, as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and family, too numerous to list. She has joined her parents and is doing what she has been waiting to do, which is be called "Granny" by her granddaughter in heaven, Jamie Grace Hudgens.

She fought cancer like she lived life, with grit, determination, and grace. Please join us to mourn a little, rejoice, and mostly celebrate a great, full life. Bring a memory, a picture or anything else that reminds you of Anne.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge 1601 Oaklawn Place Jacksonville, FL 32207, followed by interment in Oaklawn Cemetery 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207.