Jane Baste
1930 - 2020
Baste
Jane Virginia Baste, age 90, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. She grew up in Haugesund, Norway and immigrated to America in 1951 at the age of 21. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church and Sons of Norway. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Margol (Rodney) and Ellen Hollingsworth (Neal); five grandsons, David Margol (Brooke), Geoffrey Margol, Bradley Margol (Michelle), Tyler and Kyle Hollingsworth; and two great-grandchildren, Lexington and Teagan Margol. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Adolph. A private service will be held for the immediate family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
