Jane Elizabeth Boline, born February 25, 1963, passed away peacefully at her home on June 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Jane radiated beauty both inside and out. Known for her infectious, bright smile and gentle spirit, Jane lived a life guided by her unbreakable faith in Jesus Christ, her complete devotion to her family, and her enduring friendships with people from all walks of life. Jane was born and raised in Jacksonville, graduated from St. John's Country Day School, and graduated from Florida State University. Jane worked as a dental hygienist at Dr. Boline and Dr. Rittenberg's in her early career, but her most treasured job was raising her two miracle babies, Ellie and Mary Claire. Jane spent her life serving humbly with the mission to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ in both actions and words. She volunteered in ministries including City Rescue Mission and Christian Healing Ministries, as well as served as the head of Women's Ministry for Grace Church of Avondale. Jane fulfilled her greatest servanthood through her deep friendships. She opened her home to let people in, she listened intently without judgment, and she always fought on her friends' behalf in prayer. Though at times she felt her circle of influence was small, the way she loved day by day exemplified a life of freedom only found in the person of Jesus. Many will meet their Father in Heaven, because of the conversations and observations of Jane's life on earth. Jane's favorite days were spent on the beach with her husband Stuart and their two daughters as the sun started to set. She had a passion for crushed ice and tea and delicious sweets (her favorite being cake) and enjoyed walking her dog Molly while talking with friends and family on the phone. She loved to tell stories, often making people laugh with her different accents and incomparable expressions. Jane loved the sound of an acoustic guitar, as well as, the loud roar of a symphony. She read constantly, often multiple books at a time, but always returned to her first love, Jesus, in reading the Bible. She had a terrible sense of direction, often getting lost in the town where she spent most of her life, but the wisdom with which she spoke guided so many through life's hardships. Jane is predeceased by her father, Noel Richard Gladson, and is survived by her husband, Stuart, daughters, Ellie and Mary Claire, her mother, Sylvia Hadaway Carroll (Naples, Florida), her sisters, Ruth Smith (Pancho) of Naples, Florida, and Laura Meeks (Craig) of Athens, Georgia, brother, Richard Gladson of Atlanta, and nieces and nephews. The Family would like to give special thanks to Jane's nurse Kristin Lapinkski as well as her dear friend Darlene Hampton for all of her help over the past two years, for whom the family will be forever grateful. Her family also thanks the many prayer warriors who lifted them up and encouraged them through this impossible season of life. A celebration of Jane's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her honor to City Rescue Mission and Riverside Presbyterian Day School.

