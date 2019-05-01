Britt

Jane C. Britt passed away peacefully April 27, 2019, after battling cancer. Jane was born September 2, 1933, in Newberry, South Carolina to Thomas and Jenette Crooks. Jane married James Britt, who after completing Dental School, moved to Aiken, South Carolina. They had 2 daughters, Liz and Susie, and moved to Jacksonville after the death of James. She worked as a bookkeeper for Preston Pharmacy and then went to work at Bramlett, Cornelia and Culpepper tax firm. Jane went to UNF College at the age of 50 and received her degree in English Literature, traveling to Ireland (2) and Europe for her studies. Jane took early retirement and moved back to Newberry, South Carolina to open a used bookstore. Jane returned to Jacksonville several years later and started collecting and selling books. When Jane reached her 80's, she started writing book reviews and articles for the Florida Times-Union. Jane is predeceased by her parents, sister Sydell, James and Susie. Jane is survived by Liz (Tim), brother Jimmy Crooks (Virginia), sister in law Tyler, nephews and nieces, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their kindness and support during this time. A family Memorial Service will be held in the Carolina's. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd.

(904) 744-8422

Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 5, 2019