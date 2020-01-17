|
Jane Morris Estes died on January 14, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jane was born on Valentine's Day, 1955 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Maryland then attended Mary Washington College, graduating magna cum laude from Old Dominion University in Virginia. She qualified as a CPA in Florida in 1991, serving as chief financial officer of the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations for over twenty years.
Jane's great joy in life was exploring new places, especially with her daughter. With Stephanie at her side, Jane pushed past the challenges presented by her decades-long battles with multiple sclerosis and breast cancer. In 2019 alone, the devoted pair traveled to southern Africa and to Russia. In addition to travel, Jane had a heart for service, giving untold hours to important causes including the National MS Society, the , the Symphony Guild, and Riverside Presbyterian Church.
Jane was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Emaline Bull of Jacksonville, Florida; Lee and Aldyth Morris of Springfield, Missouri; and her father Rear Admiral Max Morris. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Estes; her mother Mary Jane Morris; her brother Billy Morris (Beth); and her sister Stuart Harbison (Mark) all of Jacksonville. Her survivors also include loving nieces; nephews; in-laws; and many beloved long-time friends.
A service celebrating Jane's life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11am at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Friends wishing to donate in Jane's memory might consider the , the National MS Society, or Riverside Presbyterian Church.
