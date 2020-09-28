Hunt
Jane Kaczmar Hunt, 63, of Fleming Island, FL passed away September 25, 2020. She was born September 27, 1956, in St. Augustine, FL to the late Estelle Breeden and Stephen Kaczmar. Jane was a resident of Green Cove Springs all of her life until moving to Fleming Island. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Jane enjoyed horseback riding and caring for all her animals.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle Breeden and Stephen Kaczmar.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hunt; sisters, Joyce Ortagus and Cathy Patton (Tim); step-mother, Cindy Kaczmar; niece, Chrissy Kizer; nephew, Troy Patton (Allyson); great nieces, Autumn and Summer Lewis, and Elyse and Rosalyn Patton.
"Janie, my baby doll, my baby bird. There are no words in any language that can convey my love for you. Quite simply you were my everything. You taught me everything I know about how to be a better human being. You touched and inspired so many lives with your love and heart. I know you will be watching over me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you proud of how well you imparted your love and wisdom into a hardheaded man. Doc, Lucky and Pretty Boy miss their mom."
-Your Loving Husband, Jerry
