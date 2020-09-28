1/1
Jane Kaczmar Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hunt
Jane Kaczmar Hunt, 63, of Fleming Island, FL passed away September 25, 2020. She was born September 27, 1956, in St. Augustine, FL to the late Estelle Breeden and Stephen Kaczmar. Jane was a resident of Green Cove Springs all of her life until moving to Fleming Island. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church. Jane enjoyed horseback riding and caring for all her animals.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle Breeden and Stephen Kaczmar.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hunt; sisters, Joyce Ortagus and Cathy Patton (Tim); step-mother, Cindy Kaczmar; niece, Chrissy Kizer; nephew, Troy Patton (Allyson); great nieces, Autumn and Summer Lewis, and Elyse and Rosalyn Patton.
"Janie, my baby doll, my baby bird. There are no words in any language that can convey my love for you. Quite simply you were my everything. You taught me everything I know about how to be a better human being. You touched and inspired so many lives with your love and heart. I know you will be watching over me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you proud of how well you imparted your love and wisdom into a hardheaded man. Doc, Lucky and Pretty Boy miss their mom."
-Your Loving Husband, Jerry
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com.
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved