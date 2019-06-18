LAM

Jane Smith Lam, 90, passed away on June 17, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1928 in Jacksonville, Florida and lived here her entire life. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Carl, her parents Howard and Charlotte, and her sister Olga. She graduated from Landon High School in 1946 and attended Stetson University. Jane was a charter member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

She is survived by daughters Carla (Jim) Marlier, Lisa (Ed) Dulik, niece Sandra (Doug) Montgomery, grandchildren Chris Fey (Michelle), Jason Fey (Christy), Chris (Kellie) Dulik, great-grandchildren (Dylan, Charlotte, Landon and Jordin), a great nephew Paul, her caregiver Christine Bivins and her forever friend and protector, beagle Daisy Mae.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Arrangements are under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207.

