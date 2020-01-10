|
Jane Withers Shelton, 101, passed away peacefully at her home at Brookdale Atrium Way on January 7, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, September 2, 1918, Jane was the daughter of Marie (Kenney) and Rudolph S. Withers. She is survived by her children, Debbie Shelton of Jacksonville, John Shelton (Nydra) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Sally Dickinson (Samuel) of Kensington, Connecticut, a granddaughter, Mary Dickinson of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and her sister Nancy Penrose (Rodney) of Carmel, Indiana. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, J. Winston Shelton, her parents, and brothers W. Kenney Withers and Rudolph S. Withers, Jr., AAF, WW II. Jane was a graduate of Lee High School, '36, and attended Florida Southern College, '36-37. She remembered that year as one of the happiest of her life. She was awarded a lifetime membership by the Women of the Church, First Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville. Jane was a devoted mother and always had time to spend with family and friends. She was a nature lover and tennis and golf enthusiast. Jane and Winston met on the tennis court at Boone Park. Winston confessed he had little interest in the game but went there with a friend to meet girls. They married in 1942. Having 3 children after 10 years of marriage was one of the great joys of their life together. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 14 at the First Presbyterian Church, 118 E. Monroe St., Jacksonville, followed by a family burial of ashes at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, the Friends of Jacksonville Animals, 2020 Forest St., Jacksonville, FL 32204 or the Jacksonville Arboretum and Gardens, 1445 Millcoe Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32225.
