On June 25th, Jane Newton Smith, age 89, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior. Words are unable to fully encompass all of the special attributes that this wonderful woman possessed. Kind, compassionate, wise, and friendly are top of mind, but wholly insufficient to encapsulate all of her remarkable qualities. Devoted wife, unconditional loving mother, devout Christian woman, and passionate educator are a few of the roles that dominated her life.

Jane, the daughter of Gordon and Thelma Newton, was born in Homerville, Georgia and later moved with her family to Lake City, Florida. An exceptional student, she received both her undergraduate and master degrees in Elementary Education from the University of Florida.

After graduation, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for her initial teaching assignment. Jane went on to have a distinguished career in elementary education, serving many different schools over three decades as both a teacher and principal. Jane was passionate about educating students under her supervision; many individuals in Duval County benefited from her devotion to her profession.

In Jacksonville, she also met the love of her life, Theron Smith. Married on July 29, 1951, they embarked on one of the great love stories of our time. At the time of her passing, they had been married nearly 68 years. They have been a model to everyone in our family on the qualities needed to have such a successful marriage. She is survived by Theron, and though the parting is extremely painful, there is no doubt that their love will continue in the hereafter.

Though understandably biased, her children Cindy and Howard cannot conceive of how anyone could be a better mother. She was always there with the right word of advice, a shoulder to lean on, or an encouraging pat on the back. She served as our role model as we parented the grandchildren she so dearly loved – Andy, David, Elizabeth and Mitchell. Each was precious to her. Though she did not have much time to spend with her only great grandchild Cruz, she delighted in his precious smile.

We will all miss her terribly. She was a unique, wonderful woman who cannot be replaced. However, this is not goodbye but merely "see ya later." We love you Mommy.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville with Pastor Jonathan Reavis officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to in memory of Jane. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

