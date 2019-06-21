Witherspoon

Jane Winston Witherspoon died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. She was born on August 2, 1928 to the late Robert Watson Winston, Jr. and Anne McKimmon Winston in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she spent most of her childhood years.

In 1946, Jane was presented at the North Carolina Debutante Ball. She graduated from Ravenscroft School and attended St Mary's School, both in Raleigh. It was in her college years that she met and married her late husband of 62 years, Henry Kollock Witherspoon, Jr., also of Raleigh. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Jacksonville and together raised their beautiful daughter, Anne Witherspoon Beard. An elegant lady who loved the Lord, family, friends, UNC and tradition above all else, Jane was a cornerstone to her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for seventy years, a sustaining member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of Florida, and a member of the Florida Yacht Club. She was a faithful supporter of The Ram's Club at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and looked forward watching her Tarheels play basketball each year.

Jane is survived by her daughter Anne (Franklin); grandsons Franklin Russell Beard, Jr. (Marcela) and Cameron Winston Beard; and her great-grandchildren Franklin Russell Beard III, William Henry Beard and Virginia Sardi Beard. Jane is also survived by her beloved brother Charles McKimmon Winston and his wife and dear friend to Jane, Florence "Flo" Barclay Winston and loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her closest friend and brother, James Horner Winston last September. Known as "Mam" and "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she lit up the room when she entered with her grace and charm. She will be dearly missed.

A special debt of gratitude is extended to Jane's loving caregivers Barbara, Gwen and Remy and the Visiting Angels organization. Their love and attention for Jane filled her last years with true companionship and comfort.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, followed by a reception in its Leatherbury Hall. A private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or the Humane Society.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 21 to June 23, 2019