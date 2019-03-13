Home

West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
JANELL KNIGHT McLEOD

JANELL KNIGHT McLEOD Obituary
MCLEOD
JANELL KNIGHT McLEOD
ASHEVILLE –
Janell was born July 26, 1926 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Bill and Jeanette Knight. She was a resident of Jacksonville, FL for most of her life. She also resided in Hendersonville, NC, and Gainesville, GA before settling in Asheville in their final years.
Janell retired from CSX Railroad, after which she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming an actress. She enjoyed a fifteen year acting career performing in films, television and commercials and was an active member of the ACT's The Autumn Players.
Janell was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Myers McLeod for 62 years. She was dedicated to her family and was caregiver to many loved ones.
Surviving are her daughter, Peggy McLeod; son, Ernest M. McLeod, Jr.; grandchildren, Jasmin, Molly, Ivy, and Andrew; and great-grandson, Toby.
An informal gathering of friends and family will take place 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Friday March 15, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, NC.
A burial service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to: MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Ms. McLeod's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 13, 2019
