Janet Anne (Jenkins) Linke, born on January 10, 1945, in Columbus, Georgia, to the late Geraldine Abigail Butler and the late Frank Almo Jenkins, passed away after a brief illness at age 74 on June 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Janet graduated from Florida State University with a Master's Degree in Art. Janet was married to the late Jan Peter Linke, who proudly flew for the United States Air Force. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marshall Allan Jenkins. Janet is survived by her husband, Del Dosio; son, Christopher Allan Linke and his wife Lorena; brother, Gerald Franklin Jenkins; and grandchildren, Christopher David Linke and his wife Jessica, and Rigel Anne Linke. Friends and family are invited to a celebration party on Saturday, July 13 at 12:00 p.m., where we will share stories and laughter, and raise a toast in honor of a woman who lived - and loved – with all of her heart!
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 28 to July 1, 2019
