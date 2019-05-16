Bulls

Janet Faye Bulls died peacefully in her home on May 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Janet is survived by 2 sisters, Garnett Alexander and Evelyn McCleney, 5 children, Frederick Bulls Jr., Gary Bulls, Wanda Bulls, Frances Moesner, and Gayle Bulls Dixon, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Janet is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Bulls. Janet was born on March 12, 1933 in Chowan County, NC. A pillar of Jacksonville's community for almost 70 years, she thoroughly enjoyed her family, church and working as a teacher's aide at Spring Park Elementary School, where she retired after more than 30 years.

On Monday May 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Chapel, 4300 Beach Blvd., a Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 am, and the Service will begin at 12:00 pm to celebrate Janet's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Janet's name to thedonnafoundation.org or https://breastcancermarathon.com/. Arrangements are under care of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207. Share support for the Bulls family at www.dignitymemorial.com.

