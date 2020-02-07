|
Janet Clemons passed away on February 6, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and most of all a devoted wife. She was devoted to her family and made sure that all her children were meticulous. She never wanted them to be out without looking and dressing to a T. She loved to cook. And she and Husband Bill would always have family and extended family over for fish fry's and other cookouts. A specialty of theirs was that each Christmas, they made homemade fruitcakes, and made sure everyone had one to take home. She also loved to shop, sometimes for hours on end. She loved beautiful things. She was proud of all of her children, and she treated all the grandchildren as her very own, she was very nurturing and made sure they were all taken care of. Babysitting was her joy. I don't know how many times we have heard these words "just bring those babies on over"..... She was just that way. Janet would also literally give you the shirt off her back, there was nothing she owned that she would not try her best to give it to you, especially if you showed interest in it. The family wants you to know that she went to be with the Lord very peacefully, and we know that she is in a glorified body with no more sickness and no more pain. We are sure of these things through God's promises, as she was a devout Christian woman. We also would like to also extend a heartfelt thank you to Jim Strosnider, longtime family friend, who was there to assist her in any way, and also to Life Care of Hilliard and the team at Baptist Medical Center, and Community Hospice for their loving care in Mom's last days. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 39 years, the late William "Bill" M. Clemons Sr.; sister, Alice Martin(Bobby) and brother's Charles, George (Sharon) and Harry Morgan (Betty Jo). Survivors include her 3 daughters, Brenda Clemons Woodard, Ronda Clemons Thompson (Steve), and Paula Clemons Laster; 1 son, William M. Clemons Jr.; 2 sisters, Sylbil Kato (Ray) and Marilyn Adams(Jerry); 1 brother, Robert Morgan; 6 grandchildren, Heather Liston (Edward), Jody Mathis (Bryan), Brandon Thompson, Brooke Tarkington (Ray), Bradley and Ashley Laster; 9 great-grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Connor, and Braelynn Mathis; Alexus Liston, Hunter, and Hudson Tarkington; Emma, and Olivia Conners; Several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL with Rev. Chris Coram officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020