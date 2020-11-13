1/1
Janet Darlene "Sissy" Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myers
"Sissy" Janet Darlene Myers, age 52, of Callahan, FL, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1968, in Jacksonville, FL to Robert Arthur Elliott and Elva Darlene Fouraker. Shortly after graduating high school, Janet enrolled and graduated from the Florida Art Institute in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Before opening her own business, Elliott's Interiors, she worked 20 years at Mandarin Carpets and 7 years at David Gray Design Studio. She had a passion for interior decorating and always saw the potential in every room she walked in. Janet loved to sing even when she didn't know all the words to the song. Janet enjoyed wildlife and nature but most of all the beach. Janet had a huge heart. Her family and her dog, GiGi meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Janet leaves behind her father, Robert (Paula) Elliott; mother, Elva Darlene Gibson; step-father, Stephen Gibson; husband, Michael Myers; sons, Brandon Eibach and Michael L. Myers; daughter, Taylor (Adam) Lowe; brothers, Mark (Angela) Elliott, Colton Lee (Ashley) Gibson, Josh (Christen) Hinson, Bish (Lindsey) Hinson; sisters, Cassie (Ray) Hickman, Samantha (Kenny) Elwood; grandchildren, Kylie, Conor, Madelyn, Josiah and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Nassau Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Hinson officiating.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, FL 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nassau Funeral Home - Callahan
541720 US Highway 1
Callahan, FL 32011
(904) 879-1770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved