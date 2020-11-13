Myers
"Sissy" Janet Darlene Myers, age 52, of Callahan, FL, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on May 9, 1968, in Jacksonville, FL to Robert Arthur Elliott and Elva Darlene Fouraker. Shortly after graduating high school, Janet enrolled and graduated from the Florida Art Institute in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Before opening her own business, Elliott's Interiors, she worked 20 years at Mandarin Carpets and 7 years at David Gray Design Studio. She had a passion for interior decorating and always saw the potential in every room she walked in. Janet loved to sing even when she didn't know all the words to the song. Janet enjoyed wildlife and nature but most of all the beach. Janet had a huge heart. Her family and her dog, GiGi meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Janet leaves behind her father, Robert (Paula) Elliott; mother, Elva Darlene Gibson; step-father, Stephen Gibson; husband, Michael Myers; sons, Brandon Eibach and Michael L. Myers; daughter, Taylor (Adam) Lowe; brothers, Mark (Angela) Elliott, Colton Lee (Ashley) Gibson, Josh (Christen) Hinson, Bish (Lindsey) Hinson; sisters, Cassie (Ray) Hickman, Samantha (Kenny) Elwood; grandchildren, Kylie, Conor, Madelyn, Josiah and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Janet's Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Nassau Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Hinson officiating.
The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, FL 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com
to sign the family's guest book.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com