Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Peeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Peeler

Obituary Condolences

Janet E. Peeler Obituary
PEELER
Janet E. Peeler, age 95, of Atlantic Beach, FL, died March 17, 2019. She was a native of Buffalo, NY, daughter of William Serrill Eagle, Jr. and Helen Kimball Eagle. She resided at Fleet Landing Retirement Center since moving from Hilton Head Island, SC in 1992. Prior residences include: Ithaca, NY; Appleton, WI; Fort Worth, TX; Mount Prospect, IL; and Northbrook, IL. She graduated from Cornell University and was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was a former member of Selva Marina Country Club of Atlantic Beach, FL.
Janet is survived by her children, Carol Jean Peeler of San Diego, Thomas Allen Peeler (Sandra) of Fenton, MI and Donald Edward Peeler (Kimberley) of Mundelein, IL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Eion McRae of Whitehouse Station, NJ and Don Downey, Jr. (Joan) of Laingsburg, MI; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert T. Peeler; sisters, Jean McCrea and Carol Downey; brother and sister-in-law, William Eagle (Rhoda).
A private memorial service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Fleet Landing Endowment Fund at 1 Fleet Landing Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 or to a charity of their interest.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home..

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now