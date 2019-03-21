PEELER

Janet E. Peeler, age 95, of Atlantic Beach, FL, died March 17, 2019. She was a native of Buffalo, NY, daughter of William Serrill Eagle, Jr. and Helen Kimball Eagle. She resided at Fleet Landing Retirement Center since moving from Hilton Head Island, SC in 1992. Prior residences include: Ithaca, NY; Appleton, WI; Fort Worth, TX; Mount Prospect, IL; and Northbrook, IL. She graduated from Cornell University and was a member of Palms Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was a former member of Selva Marina Country Club of Atlantic Beach, FL.

Janet is survived by her children, Carol Jean Peeler of San Diego, Thomas Allen Peeler (Sandra) of Fenton, MI and Donald Edward Peeler (Kimberley) of Mundelein, IL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Eion McRae of Whitehouse Station, NJ and Don Downey, Jr. (Joan) of Laingsburg, MI; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert T. Peeler; sisters, Jean McCrea and Carol Downey; brother and sister-in-law, William Eagle (Rhoda).

A private memorial service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Fleet Landing Endowment Fund at 1 Fleet Landing Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 or to a charity of their interest.

