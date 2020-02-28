|
O'Neill
Janet Karen Bostick O'Neill, 75 years of age, peacefully succumbed from this life on 2 January 2020 at Community Hospice, McGraw Center, after a debilitating two-year illness. She was a long time Jacksonville resident settling at the beach in 1977 where she met and married her husband, Danny. Together they started a business that combined bookkeeping and tax returns with home repairs. There Karen counseled many individuals on the art of finances and saving for the future.
Karen was a Auxiliary member serving as Auxiliary President and Chaplain, as well as a volunteer organizer for the VA Lake City quarterly hospital visits. She consistently participated in and involved all members of her family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren in fundraisers to promote the benefits of veterans, she was an American Legion member with full and active participation in volunteer efforts within the organization for many years. Karen was a connoisseur of music, playing guitar, writing songs and singing karaoke as often as possible. She was infamous for finding a tune the family could sing together, recognizing everyone's talents in the songs as they sang. Karen was a writer with strong political and religious views which were reflected in her many opinion pieces in the newspaper.
Karen was predeceased by her father, George Frederick Bostick, mother, Janette Mae (Goddard) Bostick, and brother Frederick Ernest Bostick. She is survived by her husband of 39 years James Danton (Danny) O'Neill, children Deborah Danese Cothran (Michael), Priscilla Danese Mills (Kevin), Joseph Maurice Danese III (Diana), Marjorie Danese Goodwin (Troy) and nephew Odysseus Frederick von Bostick (Catherine). She leaves 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-nieces.
A memorial service will be conducted at Post 129 of the American Legion on the 25th of April 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2020