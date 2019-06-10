|
BLACKWELL
Janet Lee Blackwell died on June 2, 2019. She was born in
Jacksonville, Florida to Janet D. Blackwell and Herbert Blackwell on
December 31, 1961. Jan grew up in Lake City, Florida and attended Columbia High School. She attended Florida State University and earned a Bachelors degree in Communication before moving to Connecticut where she met her future husband, Marcello Flores. When her marriage eventually ended, she moved to California before returning to Florida to help care for her mother. She leaves behind to mourn and miss her, her sisters, Robin Blackwell, ( Michael Eason), Mary Kay Blackwell, Bonnie Bahou, (Nadim Bahou), her brother, Ken Blackwell, a close cousin, Denise Nelms and her mother Janet D. Blackwell.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 11, 2019