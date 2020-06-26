Lewis
Janet Irene Tarasovich Lewis, 74, went to be with the nursing angels on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jan was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1945, to John Tarasovich and Stella Zbrezny. She graduated Valedictorian from East High School, attended Hamot Hospital School of nursing where she became a Registered Nurse, and then went on to complete her education at Edinboro College with a Master's of Science. Her education took her many places but she found her love teaching nursing at FCCJ in Jacksonville, FL. Jan leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Charles; her daughter, Julie and her wife Barbara Kempf; her son, Douglas and his wife Laura (Parrish) and grandson, William. In addition, she is survived by her nephew, Mark Taris. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alfred and Richard.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Main Church, 11757 Old St Augustine Rd, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of
HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Janet Irene Tarasovich Lewis, 74, went to be with the nursing angels on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Jan was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1945, to John Tarasovich and Stella Zbrezny. She graduated Valedictorian from East High School, attended Hamot Hospital School of nursing where she became a Registered Nurse, and then went on to complete her education at Edinboro College with a Master's of Science. Her education took her many places but she found her love teaching nursing at FCCJ in Jacksonville, FL. Jan leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Charles; her daughter, Julie and her wife Barbara Kempf; her son, Douglas and his wife Laura (Parrish) and grandson, William. In addition, she is survived by her nephew, Mark Taris. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alfred and Richard.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Main Church, 11757 Old St Augustine Rd, followed by interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of
HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.