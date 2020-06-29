Janice Brock
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brock
Janice Schmitz Brock passed away at age 66 on June 25, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Janice moved to Florida when she was 12 and graduated from Clearwater High as a top student. She married fellow Clearwater High grad Richard Brock a year later. Janice and Richard celebrated their 47th anniversary together a few weeks ago this June. Janice found great significance raising 3 kids with her husband and best friend Richard, supporting him in his career, and meticulously managing the house. She repeatedly called herself blessed by God to have 9 wonderful grandchildren.
Janice was a committed member of the San Jose Catholic Church, serving the eucharist there for several decades. Besides her involvement with San Jose Catholic Church, she also volunteered at St. Pius Catholic School and served the Catholic Church in many other ways. Janice volunteered with the Red Cross serving our military personnel overseas, and was herself a two-time leukemia survivor in the 1980s and credits God with her recovery.
Janice loved playing the card game bridge with her close friends, a group that has played monthly for decades in Jacksonville. Janice was an avid Florida Gator fan and also loved her hometown Baltimore
Orioles. Janice also enjoyed board games, reading, traveling, and planning family activities amongst many other things she was actively engaged in.
Janice was predeceased by her father William Schmitz and her brother-in-law Ken Griffin. She is survived by her husband Richard, her mother Delores Schmitz, her 5 siblings (Eric, Judy Miller, Randy, Terry Horn, and Jenny Griffin), her 3 children Layla, Will (Lam), and Dan (Stephanie), who all reside in Florida, and her 9 grandchildren - Connor, Caden, Sydney, Karina, Joshua, Dylan, Jackson, Jason, and Oliver.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral related plan is as follows: She will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 am. This will be a family-only event. On Saturday, February 6, 2021, there will be a funeral mass at 2 pm at San Jose Catholic Church (3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32217). After the mass, there will be a party at San Jose Country Club (7529 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32217) to celebrate her life. Hopefully, the pandemic virus will be behind us by then and we can have a good time celebrating this wonderful person and her wonderful life! In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to the Guardian of Dreams Foundation at 134 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202.
Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved