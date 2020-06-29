Janice Brock

Brock
Janice Schmitz Brock passed away at age 66 on June 25, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Janice moved to Florida when she was 12 and graduated from Clearwater High as a top student. She married fellow Clearwater High grad Richard Brock a year later. Janice and Richard celebrated their 47th anniversary together a few weeks ago this June. Janice found great significance raising 3 kids with her husband and best friend Richard, supporting him in his career, and meticulously managing the house. She repeatedly called herself blessed by God to have 9 wonderful grandchildren.
Janice was a committed member of the San Jose Catholic Church, serving the eucharist there for several decades. Besides her involvement with San Jose Catholic Church, she also volunteered at St. Pius Catholic School and served the Catholic Church in many other ways. Janice volunteered with the Red Cross serving our military personnel overseas, and was herself a two-time leukemia survivor in the 1980s and credits God with her recovery.
Janice loved playing the card game bridge with her close friends, a group that has played monthly for decades in Jacksonville. Janice was an avid Florida Gator fan and also loved her hometown Baltimore
Orioles. Janice also enjoyed board games, reading, traveling, and planning family activities amongst many other things she was actively engaged in.
Janice was predeceased by her father William Schmitz and her brother-in-law Ken Griffin. She is survived by her husband Richard, her mother Delores Schmitz, her 5 siblings (Eric, Judy Miller, Randy, Terry Horn, and Jenny Griffin), her 3 children Layla, Will (Lam), and Dan (Stephanie), who all reside in Florida, and her 9 grandchildren - Connor, Caden, Sydney, Karina, Joshua, Dylan, Jackson, Jason, and Oliver.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral related plan is as follows: She will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 am. This will be a family-only event. On Saturday, February 6, 2021, there will be a funeral mass at 2 pm at San Jose Catholic Church (3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32217). After the mass, there will be a party at San Jose Country Club (7529 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32217) to celebrate her life. Hopefully, the pandemic virus will be behind us by then and we can have a good time celebrating this wonderful person and her wonderful life! In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to the Guardian of Dreams Foundation at 134 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202.
Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Janice Schmitz Brock passed away at age 66 on June 25, 2020, at her home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Janice moved to Florida when she was 12 and graduated from Clearwater High as a top student. She married fellow Clearwater High grad Richard Brock a year later. Janice and Richard celebrated their 47th anniversary together a few weeks ago this June. Janice found great significance raising 3 kids with her husband and best friend Richard, supporting him in his career, and meticulously managing the house. She repeatedly called herself blessed by God to have 9 wonderful grandchildren.
Janice was a committed member of the San Jose Catholic Church, serving the eucharist there for several decades. Besides her involvement with San Jose Catholic Church, she also volunteered at St. Pius Catholic School and served the Catholic Church in many other ways. Janice volunteered with the Red Cross serving our military personnel overseas, and was herself a two-time leukemia survivor in the 1980s and credits God with her recovery.
Janice loved playing the card game bridge with her close friends, a group that has played monthly for decades in Jacksonville. Janice was an avid Florida Gator fan and also loved her hometown Baltimore
Orioles. Janice also enjoyed board games, reading, traveling, and planning family activities amongst many other things she was actively engaged in.
Janice was predeceased by her father William Schmitz and her brother-in-law Ken Griffin. She is survived by her husband Richard, her mother Delores Schmitz, her 5 siblings (Eric, Judy Miller, Randy, Terry Horn, and Jenny Griffin), her 3 children Layla, Will (Lam), and Dan (Stephanie), who all reside in Florida, and her 9 grandchildren - Connor, Caden, Sydney, Karina, Joshua, Dylan, Jackson, Jason, and Oliver.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral related plan is as follows: She will be buried at Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 am. This will be a family-only event. On Saturday, February 6, 2021, there will be a funeral mass at 2 pm at San Jose Catholic Church (3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32217). After the mass, there will be a party at San Jose Country Club (7529 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32217) to celebrate her life. Hopefully, the pandemic virus will be behind us by then and we can have a good time celebrating this wonderful person and her wonderful life! In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to the Guardian of Dreams Foundation at 134 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202.
Please visit hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.