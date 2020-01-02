|
Janice Ann (Callahan) Johnson passed away December 25, 2019. She was born on January 4, 1937 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Janice left Manchester in 1958 to raise six children in a Navy family serving at multiple locations throughout the USA. Janice's final destination made her a resident of Atlantic Beach, Florida since 1969. Where she retired from the Duval County School Board. Her hobbies included Jazz music, painting, sewing and gardening. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father and 11 brothers and sisters; son Christopher J. Johnson. Survivors include: one daughter Carrie (Jesse); 4 sons Terry (Tammy), Mike (Linda), Brett (Maria), Sean; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home Friday January 3, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00am.
