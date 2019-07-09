STEWART

Janice Kaye Stewart passed peacefully on July 7, 2019, surrounded by longtime, loving friends.

Jan was born August 29,1944, and spent her very early years on a farm in Texas before moving to Jacksonville during her primary school years. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree from Florida State University. She returned to Jacksonville and served the community in several counseling capacities at the former Florida Junior College, now FSCJ, Family Counseling Service and Lakeshore Middle School before retiring from Mandarin High School. Jan had an adventurous spirit and traveled much of the world after graduating college. She embarked on a worldwide cruise, visited many countries, but always kept an affinity for the peoples of Central and South America, past and present.

From camping in the Colorado Rockies to climbing pyramids in Mexico, she was open to all nature had to offer. She loved all animals and rescued many a feline over the years. She was a lover of all things beautiful, including art, the Symphony, and flowers and at one time cultivated her own orchids.

Her generous and loving spirit and hearty laugh will be missed by many who considered her family and who she treated the same. Thanksgiving will not be the same for the Perkins, Malone and McCarthy families, three generations who will treasure happy times and laughs around the table for years to come.

Graveside services for Janice will be held 11 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019, at JACKSONVILLE MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. The family requests memorials in Janice's name be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, or Safe Animal Shelter, 2913 County road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068.

