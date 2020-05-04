Wright
Janice Wright, 92, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Jan was born in Mansfield, MA to William Everett and Mildred Irene Ballou Quinham on March 14, 1928. She grew up with her mother, sister Merle (Hansel), and brothers Everett and Arnold. She met her future husband, Carroll D. Wright Jr. at the local supermarket.
Carroll and Jan married on May 28, 1948, and moved to Jacksonville, Florida. Jan and Carroll had three children, Beth (Wall), Carroll D. Wright III (Kip), and Kathy (Ingram), and were married until his death in 2002.
Jan was active in choir, played piano and violin in her younger years, was an accomplished painter, and an advocate for the art of Tatting. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed bridge, doing crosswords, and playing bingo well into her 80's and 90's.
Jan leaves behind her son Kip, daughter Kathy (and son-in-law Chris), two grandsons- Michael Wall and C.D. Wright IV. Her kindness, sense of adventure, and wicked humor will be missed by her family and her friends!
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 4 to May 10, 2020.