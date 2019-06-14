Miller

Jan Miller, 63, died June 9, 2019. Jan was born in Valley, Alabama on April 14, 1956.

After graduating from Auburn in Special Ed (WAR EAGLE), she taught Special Ed in Brunswick.

She married Roy Miller on June 21, 1985 and moved to Jacksonville.

Family members include her husband Roy Miller, two boys Wes (Shannon) and Adam (Hannah), and two grandchildren, Abel and Flora who were the JOY of her life. Jan's Mom Janelle and her three brothers still live in Valley; Paul, Chris, and David.

Jan LOVED LIFE and lived it fully. She and her family had FUN, lots of FUN. She was blessed with many friends, good ones. She traveled a great deal of the world and almost all the U.S. with those friends and family.

She was a great pianist, a good artist, scuba diver, martial artist, BUT she really loved golf with her 18 hole ladies group at San Jose (Her family are Greatfully Grateful for each one of you. They could not have made it this far without you. THANK YOU!)

There are just not enough words to express all she did for others. But we all know: "Amazing as is… She has JUST begun"……

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3-5pm at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd.

A memorial service will be at Southside Baptist Church in San Marco on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11am. The family hopes you will join them afterward in the fellowship hall for some lunch. Jan always said when Baptists get together we have to eat.

Private interment will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Ministry of Helpings Hands: Grace Ministry 1620 Naldo Ave, Jacksonville. FL 32207.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019