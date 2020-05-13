Nolan
Nolan, Janice
Janice Nolan passed away May 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born February 1, 1950 and was a lifelong resident of Jacksonville. Janice graduated from Englewood High School and worked at Knott and Company Jewelers for many years. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Erickson and Epsie Erickson and her brother, Eric. She is survived by her brothers George (Mary) and Charlie (Nancy), her niece Kelley and 3 nephews, George, Jr, Eddie and Danny. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Please consider donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to an animal charity of your choice. Arrangements under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1203 Hendricks Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32207
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 17, 2020.