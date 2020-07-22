Stewart
Janice Stewart, 71, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief fight with lung cancer. No funeral services will be held due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for a future date.
Jan was born May 6, 1949 in Troy, New York to parents, Joseph and Aurice Surprenant. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School in Ephrata, PA and the Reading School of Nursing in Reading, PA. She had been a registered nurse for more than 51 years. She had moved to Florida from Lancaster, PA nearly 9 years ago to be close to her grandchildren.
She was most proud of her three daughters. Her oldest daughter, Karen Stewart, is a successful implementation specialist for a AI retail software firm, Symphony Retail AI. Her daughter, Dr. Jodi Bosak, is an Anesthesiologist in Orlando, FL and is married to Steve Bosak. Her youngest daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Bathala, is a Radiologist in Jacksonville, FL and is married to Venugopal Bathala. She loved her grandchildren the most: Graham, Ethan, Clark, and Claire. Being "Nana" was her favorite job.
She is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Claudette Horst; her brother, John Surprenant; and her brother, Terrance Surprenant. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Kathleen Surprenant of Norwich, CT, and a large extended family.
One of her favorite things was Starbucks coffee, downing iced coffee daily. She was known as an amazing cook, even running a small catering business years ago. She loved to visit Las Vegas, and she was fond of Bailey's and coffee while sitting at a slot machine. She enjoyed basking in the sun in Mexico. She loved her dogs; Maggie, Marley, and Lexi were at her side when she passed. She collected Longaberger baskets and Santa Claus figurines. She loved bargain hunting. She was known for a witty sense of humor and a stubborn perseverance that she passed along to her children.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to the American Cancer Society
.
