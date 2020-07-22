It saddened me deeply to learn of Jan’s passing. I worked with Jan for several years until she decided to retire. With her wittiness and hilarious sense of humor there was never a dull day in the office. She kept us laughing but at the same time got her job done. She would keep our office loaded with goodies. I would say Jan would you please stop bringing all these snacks and food in here...I’m never going to loose weight. She would reply...that’s my plan to keep you fat so I look skinny! But seriously I think it was just in her nature to be giving. She would do anything she could for you. My deepest condolences to her family which I know she loved deeply.

Lawanda Wright

Coworker