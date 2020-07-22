1/1
Janice Stewart
1949 - 2020
Stewart
Janice Stewart, 71, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief fight with lung cancer. No funeral services will be held due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for a future date.
Jan was born May 6, 1949 in Troy, New York to parents, Joseph and Aurice Surprenant. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School in Ephrata, PA and the Reading School of Nursing in Reading, PA. She had been a registered nurse for more than 51 years. She had moved to Florida from Lancaster, PA nearly 9 years ago to be close to her grandchildren.
She was most proud of her three daughters. Her oldest daughter, Karen Stewart, is a successful implementation specialist for a AI retail software firm, Symphony Retail AI. Her daughter, Dr. Jodi Bosak, is an Anesthesiologist in Orlando, FL and is married to Steve Bosak. Her youngest daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Bathala, is a Radiologist in Jacksonville, FL and is married to Venugopal Bathala. She loved her grandchildren the most: Graham, Ethan, Clark, and Claire. Being "Nana" was her favorite job.
She is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Claudette Horst; her brother, John Surprenant; and her brother, Terrance Surprenant. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Kathleen Surprenant of Norwich, CT, and a large extended family.
One of her favorite things was Starbucks coffee, downing iced coffee daily. She was known as an amazing cook, even running a small catering business years ago. She loved to visit Las Vegas, and she was fond of Bailey's and coffee while sitting at a slot machine. She enjoyed basking in the sun in Mexico. She loved her dogs; Maggie, Marley, and Lexi were at her side when she passed. She collected Longaberger baskets and Santa Claus figurines. She loved bargain hunting. She was known for a witty sense of humor and a stubborn perseverance that she passed along to her children.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Jan...we sure had some great laughs ...enjoy your next adventure...you will be missed
Christina Sullivan
Coworker
July 22, 2020
She was an awesome woman! She made us laugh daily and kept us on the straight and narrow, most times. I enjoyed working with her for many years. She will be missed dearly.
Georgette Raoul
Coworker
July 22, 2020
It saddened me deeply to learn of Jan’s passing. I worked with Jan for several years until she decided to retire. With her wittiness and hilarious sense of humor there was never a dull day in the office. She kept us laughing but at the same time got her job done. She would keep our office loaded with goodies. I would say Jan would you please stop bringing all these snacks and food in here...I’m never going to loose weight. She would reply...that’s my plan to keep you fat so I look skinny! But seriously I think it was just in her nature to be giving. She would do anything she could for you. My deepest condolences to her family which I know she loved deeply.
Lawanda Wright
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Every year Jan and her daughters would bake thousands of cookies around the holidays, and all of our team members at Opis-Riverwood would look forward to these treats. She also always had snacks in her office, and we knew we could go to visit her work space for a good laugh or a honest opinion. She often time spoke about her vacations to Mexico and how proud of her family she was. She will surely be missed.
Kimberly Vega
Coworker
