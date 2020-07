StewartJanice Stewart, 71, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief fight with lung cancer. No funeral services will be held due to COVID-19. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for a future date.Jan was born May 6, 1949 in Troy, New York to parents, Joseph and Aurice Surprenant. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School in Ephrata, PA and the Reading School of Nursing in Reading, PA. She had been a registered nurse for more than 51 years. She had moved to Florida from Lancaster, PA nearly 9 years ago to be close to her grandchildren.She was most proud of her three daughters. Her oldest daughter, Karen Stewart, is a successful implementation specialist for a AI retail software firm, Symphony Retail AI. Her daughter, Dr. Jodi Bosak, is an Anesthesiologist in Orlando, FL and is married to Steve Bosak. Her youngest daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Bathala, is a Radiologist in Jacksonville, FL and is married to Venugopal Bathala. She loved her grandchildren the most: Graham, Ethan, Clark, and Claire. Being "Nana" was her favorite job.She is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Claudette Horst; her brother, John Surprenant; and her brother, Terrance Surprenant. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Kathleen Surprenant of Norwich, CT, and a large extended family.One of her favorite things was Starbucks coffee, downing iced coffee daily. She was known as an amazing cook, even running a small catering business years ago. She loved to visit Las Vegas, and she was fond of Bailey's and coffee while sitting at a slot machine. She enjoyed basking in the sun in Mexico. She loved her dogs; Maggie, Marley, and Lexi were at her side when she passed. She collected Longaberger baskets and Santa Claus figurines. She loved bargain hunting. She was known for a witty sense of humor and a stubborn perseverance that she passed along to her children.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida or to the American Cancer Society Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com