WIESNER
Janice Marie Parr Wiesner, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away January 21, 2020. She was born in Trinity (East Texas) and lived in many places before settling in Atlantic Beach, Florida for over 35 years.
Janice was always involved with the Church since she was a young girl. Her thirst for knowledge and fellowship led her to continue her education beyond her B.S. degree in Commerce. She received her M.A. in Theological Studies from Columbia Seminary and held church administration and education positions in all the cities she lived. Janice was an extraordinary church educator. Of all of her duties, teaching was her passion. Her joy and enthusiasm were contagious to all who attended her classes. Her hearty laugh tickled your funny bone.
She adored being a mother, grandmother and friend. She became a grandmother at the age of 65; her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was very active and enjoyed doing yard work and walking her 2 Shih Tzu dogs, Oscar and Oliver.
Married for almost 60 years, she met her husband on a blind date while attending Texas Christian University. Her date was with a Texas Aggie. They shared their faith in God and Christianity, fell in love and married at a young age. They traveled around the world together and Janice loved the thrill of going to new places and learning new cultures.
Janice is sorely missed by all who loved her. We remind ourselves that she was at peace with leaving this world, as she announced with conviction that she had led an extraordinary life and God had been oh so good to her.
Janice is survived by her loving husband Jim; daughter Jill; son Joey (Annice); grandchildren Joseph and Amelia; sister Lavelle; nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved pets Oscar, Oliver, Sammy and Daisy. She is predeceased in death by her parents Lloyd Parr and Oleta (Skains) Parr; brother Edward Parr and sister Noreen (Parr) Myrick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Palms Presbyterian Church; 3410 Third St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Donations may be made to Stand up to Cancer at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-janice-wiesner1 or Community Hospice at https://www.communityhospice.com/give/ in Janice's honor. Flowers are welcomed but must be delivered by noon on Friday to the church. If you would like assistance, you may call Liz Stewart Floral Design at 904-246-0016.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020