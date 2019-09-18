|
|
Bender
Mrs. Janie Drew Bender (77) slept away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Memorial Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., Sept. 21 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd with Pastor Willie Inman, Officiating. At the family's request THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING. Professional Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019