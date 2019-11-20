Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tru-Way Church of the Risen Christ
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Baptist Church,
Janie M. Jenkins passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the age of 97. She is survived by her children: Marva Salary (Henry), Pastor Elwyn W. Jenkins (Vivian), Eris Jackson, and Eric Jenkins; 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A "Victory Service" will be held Thursday evening at Tru-Way Church of the Risen Christ, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, November 22, 2019, at Emanuel Baptist Church, Rev. William B. Wiggins, Pastor. Garcia Phillips L.F.D.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
