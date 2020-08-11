King
Jason Martin King, 48, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away suddenly of natural causes Sunday, August 1, 2020 while on a family vacation in North Carolina. Born January 12, 1972, in Sun Valley, Idaho, Jason spent his early years in Summer Haven, residing in the Old Florida River Cottage on the Mellon Estate. He was raised in Avon Park, Florida, and St. Augustine. Preceding him in death were his beloved grandmother, G. Grace Bernice Mellon "Dolly" and his grandfather E.P. Mellon "Ned" both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Summer Haven, Florida. Jason attended the Bolles School and graduated from Allen D. Nease High School in 1992. An avid Gator, he graduated from the University of Florida in 1995 with a Major in Finance, Minoring in Economics, and then from the University of North Florida with a Masters in Business Administration in 1999. Jason began his career in New York working for Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor and was a managing partner of First Florida Financial in Jacksonville, Florida where he was loved by my many, co-workers, and homebuyers alike. He specialized in residential and commercial lending. He gave his all to make others' dreams come true and worked tirelessly to make things happen. Jason loved his family, his wife, Morgan, his son, Ashton, and daughter Phoenix. They were his life. Together they traveled extensively in recent years, from Hawaii to Puerto Rico to be with family, sailing with Brooks and Amy Tessier. His family made an annual family fishing trip to Boca Grande with his mother Betty and brothers Barrett, Drew, and Robin Arnold. On the "Devotion," his pride and joy, there were numerous fishing trips with friends, and numerous "fish tales" will be told for years to come. The water was where Jason was the happiest: surfing, swimming, fishing, and boating. He was a generous soul; everyone was invited to join the activities. He had many great friends and never knew a stranger. Jason was spiritual and always looked forward to tomorrow with great hope. He attended the Church of Eleven22 and encouraged others to accompany him whenever possible. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jason is survived by his wife, Erin Morgan King, his two children Ashton Tate King and Phoenix Grace King, his mother Elizabeth (Betty) McCrady King, St. Augustine, G. Brooks Tessier, Maui, HI, and his wife Amy, Robert King III, Sebring, FL, and his wife, Janet, brothers Andrew R. King, St. Augustine, R. Barrett King (Victoria), Jacksonville, Robin Arnold (Misha), St. Augustine, Adam Tessier (Taylor), Aspen, CO, Zoe Tessier, Denver, CO, Chris Griffen, Sebring, FL and Ali Griffen (Matt), Jacksonville; his nieces and nephews, Marina McConigle, Saylor King, Beau King, Kate Griffen, Chris Griffen, his uncle, T.A Mellon IV "Alec" Rector, Pa., and godmother, Lenore D. Mardis, "Muffet" Somerset, PA.
An informal memorial Beach Prayer and Paddle Out will be held oceanside at the 14th Street Beach Access, Jacksonville Beach, Friday, August 14th, 8:30 am. Life is precious. Masks are requested. A family service will follow this Fall at the Mellon Compound in Summer Haven. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to make contributions in his memory are asked to send them to the Saint Jude Foundation which he was passionate about supporting. https://www.stjude.org
