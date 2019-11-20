Florida Times-Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jasper Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jasper Travis Jr.

Add a Memory
Jasper Travis Jr. Obituary
Travis
Jasper Travis, Jr., a resident of Jax, Fl., passed 11/14/19. He is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Jane Travis; 2 sisters-in-law, Cherry Long and Martha Allen; brother-in-law, Ralph Buckner; Goddaughter, Jazmine Smith; DCI, Inc., family; other relatives and friends. A chapel service will be held Saturday at 11:00am at the mortuary. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the chapel Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jasper's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James Graham Mortuary
Download Now