Travis
Jasper Travis, Jr., a resident of Jax, Fl., passed 11/14/19. He is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Jane Travis; 2 sisters-in-law, Cherry Long and Martha Allen; brother-in-law, Ralph Buckner; Goddaughter, Jazmine Smith; DCI, Inc., family; other relatives and friends. A chapel service will be held Saturday at 11:00am at the mortuary. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the chapel Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
