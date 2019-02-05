DEMUYNK

J.A.T. (Jan) DeMuynk died February 1, 2019. He came to the world in Dordrecht, The Netherlands, on December 19, 1922 as the first born son of T.J. de Muynk and G. de Muynk-Peman Kakebeeke.

Jan's father moved the family to The Dutch East Indies in 1926 where two younger brothers were born. Jan was the only remaining survivor of his parental family. He married the late Anneke Voigt in Batavia, D.E.I., in April 1947 and lost her after 57 years of marriage in October 2004. He is survived by his son, T.J. DeMuynk (Cheryl); granddaughters, Dena K. Harrold (Joe), Sarah G. Fuller (Eddie); great-grandsons, Ethan J. Fuller and Nathaniel J. Fuller.

A decorated World War II veteran, Jan served in the Dutch and British armed forces from 1941 until 1949, first as a cadet sergeant and later as first lieutenant, infantry. After his demobilization, he found employment with US Rubber, Plantation Division, on Sumatra, Indonesia. With wife, Anneke and son Ty he moved to Holland in 1956 and started a new career with Norit NV, a leading producer of activated carbons. The company transferred him in 1961 to take over management of the American subsidiary in Jacksonville. The family applied for and was granted citizenship after the prescribed period of 5 years residence in the USA.

The company became known as Norit Americas. It grew through acquisition. Jan became a member of the Board of Directors and retired in 1989. He held several professional memberships and was a member of the Ponte Vedra Club and the Beaches Honor Guard.

A memorial service will be held privately for family members. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Jan's caregiver, Mrs. Gertrudis Lagos.

Donations in Jan's memory may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary