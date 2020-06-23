Jean Carter

Carter
Jean Marie Carter "Jeannie", 64, passed away June 19. She was born on June 14, 1956 in Ocala, Florida to R.J. Ridaught and Jewell Perret. She lived most of her life in Dinsmore and was a member of Dinsmore Baptist Church. She married Paul Allen and had two children. She chose to be a stay at home mom to her children, while they grew up. She then pursued a degree in Elementary Education and became a Kindergarten teacher. She had a passion for children. She loved to watch them learn and grow. Her other passion was being a grandmother. She loved nothing more than being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter Lauren (Michael) Tomberlin and Son Branden (Samantha) Allen; her 4 grandchildren Teague and Tynlee Tomberlin, Brayden and Emma Jo Allen; 5 brothers John Perret, and Ray, Mike, Mark, and Rod Ridaught. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Visitation for friends and family will be Thursday, June 25 from 5-7pm at the Anchor Church in Callahan, FL. The Funeral service will be Friday, June 26, at 11am at the Anchor with Pastor Joey Roundtree officiating with interment to follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. The arrangements are under the care and direction of Nassau Funeral Home, 541720 US-1, Callahan, Florida 32011. 904-879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.