Cauthen
Jean Arnold Cauthen (age 95) went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born in Ft. Myers, FL. She was a faithful member of Arlington Baptist Church since 1988. Jean enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, and singing in the ABC Trailblazers choir. After 22 years of service, she retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean is survived by her son, Greg Cauthen (Brenda); son, Chuck Cauthen (Sue); grandsons, Charlie Cauthen (Casy), Jack Cauthen (Tiffany) and Ryan Cauthen; granddaughters, Katie Kernohan (Brian), Rachel Masters, Sarah Masters; four great-grandchildren, Gabe, Chris, Eve, and Chase; brother, James Arnold, numerous other relatives, and close friends. She will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, of 44 years; parents, John and Margaret Arnold; son, Reggie Cauthen (Mary); brother, John and sisters, Margaret and Liz. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 12 noon at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home Chapel, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., FL 32211. Service to immediately follow at 1 pm with Brother Fred Norman officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery at 4300 Beach Blvd. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.