Jean F. Dart, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Jean was a longtime resident of Jacksonville. She was a graduate of Landon High School and Florida State University and was consecrated as a Diaconal Minister in the United Methodist Church in 1987. Jean was a charter member of Southside United Methodist Church and served in many capacities for over 60 years. She also served as a volunteer with the United Community Outreach Ministries and was active at Lake Junaluska Assembly in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, where she spent many summers.
Jean is survived by her two daughters, Laurie Bourdon (Mike) and Debbie Joiner (Jim), three granddaughters, Bonnie Wiley (Andrew), Melodie Logue (Kevin), and Shelly Kale (Zach), and five great-grandchildren. She is rejoicing in Heaven with her husband Bob and her other granddaughter, Lindsay Joiner Keller.
A memorial service will be held at Southside United Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside United Methodist Church or to Lake Junaluska Assembly.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019