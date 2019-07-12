Fairley

Jean Bancroft Fairley of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, died on July 11, 2019, at the Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Florida, at the age of 97. Jean was born February 24, 1922, in Schenectady, New York to Samuel D. Ashley and Bernice W. Ashley.

Jean is survived by son, Robert B. Fairley (Paula) of Ponte Vedra, daughter, Janet L. Turner (Spence) of Fernandina Beach; grandsons, Scott Reing-Hurley (Niccole) of Columbus, Ohio, Jeffrey Hurley (Drea) of Mill Valley, CA, granddaughter, Allison Fairley Vartabedian (Damon) of Wycoff, NJ; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Sophia, and Elliot Reing-Hurley, and Sylvia, Dylan, and Chase Vartabedian; sister Ann Sanderson (Ted) of Appleton, WI. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick) K. Fairley, and sister Barbara Gillette.

Jean graduated from Syracuse University in 1944 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Upon graduation, she returned to Schenectady and worked for General Electric in the personnel recruiting office. Jean married her husband, Dick, on September 22, 1945. She was a stay-at home mother while continuing to assist her parents with the family business, Uncle Sam's Candies and Ice Cream.

In the early 50's, Jean and Dick purchased a summer home on Sacandaga Reservoir in the New York Adirondacks. Jean was an active mother during those glorious summers: hiking, swimming, boating and waterskiing with family and friends.

In 1962, the family moved to Charlotte, NC. Jean was an active volunteer in many non-profits, including Girl Scouting and the alumnae chapter of her sorority. In 1964 they moved to Deerfield, IL, where Jean served on the Girl Scout Board of Directors and chaired the Riverwoods Art Show. In conjunction with Dick's career promotion, Jean and Dick moved to Chappaqua, NY, in 1968.

In 1970 they retired to Ponte Vedra Beach and joined the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. Jean began golfing and served as president of the Women's Golf Association. She hit that "revered" hole in one on the Ocean Course. Jean was an active member of Palms Presbyterian church and delivered Meals on Wheels to Jacksonville Beach.

After she was widowed in 1999, Jean moved to Vicar's Landing where for many years she was responsible for staffing the gift shop which provides scholarship funds for employees. She was always ready for a bridge game and faithfully did the daily crossword puzzle "to keep my mind sharp". She was a friendly, outgoing person who never met a stranger. Her welcoming persona made many newcomers at Vicar's feel at home. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at 2pm at Vicar's Landing, Ponte Vedra Beach, on July 20.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Vicar's Landing Scholarship Fund, Community Hospice and Palliative Care Warner Center, or Palms Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home

